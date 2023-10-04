French FM cannot make head or tail of diplomacy - Turkish politician

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The French Foreign Minister used an image of Türkiye’s Mount Agridag in her social network post, telling about her visit to Armenia, the official representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey, Omer Celik said, Trend reports.

"If it's not because of illiteracy, then it's a very big mistake. This indicates ignorance about politics and diplomacy, concern about the return of Karabakh to its owners, and actions as a representative of the Armenian Diaspora. This post should be deleted," Celik said.

Speaking about the meeting to be held in Granada, he touched upon the issue of Türkiye's non-participation, noting that the objection regarding Türkiye's presence at the meeting in Granada means that the European Union is concerned about the return of Karabakh to its owners and is trying to create a political profile taking into account the demands of the Armenian diaspora. The goal is to continue a unilateral, unfair policy.

President Ilham Aliyev refused to visit Granada (Spain), where a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was to be held with the participation of the leaders of the European Union, France, and Germany. The reasons for this are the destructive position of France as well as the differences between Paris and Berlin over Türkiye's participation in the meeting. In such circumstances, the Azerbaijani side refused to negotiate.

In addition, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who visited Yerevan the previous day, was again in the spotlight with her anti-Azerbaijani statements. "Any action that threatens the territorial integrity of Armenia will be met with a very tough response," she said ahead of the Granada meeting. These statements, calculated to aggravate the situation between Baku and Yerevan, serve only to accelerate the process of Armenia's militarization.

Moreover, the French Foreign Minister's repetition of tales of so-called "blockades" and "forced resettlement" at her meetings in Armenia does not serve peace in the region either.

Colonna's words that "France is always on Armenia's side" finally demonstrated that France's statements that it is a "neutral and independent mediator" do not reflect reality. And the statements of the French Foreign Minister regarding the arming of Armenia once again reveal the true intentions and goals of Paris.