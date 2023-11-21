Women's role in decolonization - vital, French Guiana representative says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Women can play an important role in decolonization, Cindy Adela Pollux, member of the politburo of the Movement for Social Freedom and Decolonization of French Guiana, said, while speaking at the Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women conference, Trend reports.

“Women lack their income. The support of the state is not enough. Women's lack of empowerment is one of the obstacles to development. Women can play an important role in decolonization, and it is important to empower them.

In our view, the reason for the country's slow development is that it is a French colony. We thank Azerbaijan for its excellent chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). We also ask for help from other countries," she said.

Baku is hosting a Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women international conference. The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the NAM.