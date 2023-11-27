Azerbaijan Air Force conducts training shooting from Su-25ML aircraft (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Defense Minister, training shooting carried out with the aviation equipment of the Azerbaijan Air Force, Trend reports.

Practical flights were conducted after the delivery of safety rules to the personnel.

After carrying out combat maneuvers along the specified routes, Su-25ML aircraft fired 250- and 500-kilogram smart air bombs at ground targets from a long distance.

In order to improve the combat training of military pilots, the assigned targets were destroyed from a long distance by precise air strikes.