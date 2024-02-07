Active voter engagement in election indicates high democracy - Romanian lawmaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Active participation of voters in the election is an indicator of democracy, said Member of the Romanian Parliament, Vice President of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Daniel Constantin, Trend reports.

"We have had many productive meetings during two days in Azerbaijan. I thank you for the warm welcome. We visited several polling stations, talked to voters, and saw that people were very actively participating in the election. This is a clear indicator of democracy," he said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 92.6 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel