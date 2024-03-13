Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Louis Bono to visit Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 13 March 2024 16:05 (UTC +04:00)
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. US State Department’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono will visit Azerbaijan this week, the US embassy in Baku told Trend.

“During his travel to the region this week, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono will meet with senior Azerbaijani officials to discuss efforts to achieve a durable peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” said the embassy.

Bono travels to the South Caucasus frequently to discuss US support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace.

Bono speaks regularly with several key stakeholders in Armenia and Azerbaijan to support the peace process.

