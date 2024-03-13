Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan stand main drivers of OTS - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are the main drivers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Director of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Studies Talgat Kaliev said during the round table within the framework of the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, Trend reports.

“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan initiated the OTS. At the suggestion of Azerbaijan, the Turkic Investment Fund was established,” Kaliyev reminded.

According to him, at the last summit of the organization, it was proposed to create a unified Turkic alphabet.

“A single Turkic alphabet can be considered only the first step towards the formation of a single Turkic language. Thanks to this, we could bring our youth to a new level of communication without any language barriers,” the expert added.

