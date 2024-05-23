Those countries, which do not have oil should not point finger on those who have - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Those countries, which do not have oil should not point finger on those who have, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Euronews TV channel on the sidelines of the High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue held in Berlin, Germany, on April 26, Trend reports.

"If we can make additional steps towards a green world and tangible steps with a continuation, I think that will be the most important legacy. At the same time, as you know, one initiative which is new for COP, was already put forward by us, a creation of Troika of three countries. So, using the experience of UAE, and now Azerbaijan and later Brazil, to create this trilateral format of cooperation because of these three countries has involvement in different regional, political, economic, etc. issues. So, a combination of efforts, solidarity. We should stop blaming each other. Those countries, which do not have oil should not point finger on those who have. Small, developing countries should not demand big countries saying that “you are responsible for climate disaster”. So, this is diplomacy, policy, finance. And, of course, as a host country, I think we can create a platform for that," President Ilham Aliyev said.