Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijan is a reliable friend and partner for Tajikistan. Our countries have time-tested relations, said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"We have close positions on topical regional and international issues. Humanitarian ties aimed at bringing the peoples of our countries even closer together are actively developing," added the Tajikistani President.