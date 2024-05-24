Kyrgyzstan hosts 54th meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The 54th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is taking place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, met with the participants of the meeting.

According to the press release from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the event aims to establish collaborative measures for identifying and preventing the activities of individuals with combat training acquired abroad who seek to destabilize situations and forcibly alter the constitutional order within member states of the CIS.

"Participants will strategize on enhancing information exchange to combat terrorism and religious extremism, including through the Global Terrorism Database (GTD), operated under the National Antiterrorist Committee," stated the press service of FSB.

Additionally, the CIS Antiterrorist Center will present a report on the outcomes of implementing the Cooperation Program among CIS Member States on combating terrorism and other violent forms of extremism for the period 2023–2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel