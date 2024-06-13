Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets with Belarusian PM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova met with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko during her official visit to that country, Trend reports.

Describing the last month as a month of Azerbaijani-Belarusian co-operation, the Prime Minister said that this period saw sufficient intensity in the implementation of mutual visits between the officials of the countries. The visits of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Azerbaijan, of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan to Belarus and of the Speaker of the Milli Majlis to Belarus against the backdrop of the regular session of the Intergovernmental Commission held in Minsk made a very important contribution to the development of relations between our countries whilst also highlighting the high level of our ties.

The role of the high-level ties between the Heads of State in the development of interconnection between the two countries was emphasised duly at the meeting. The instructions of the Heads of State to expand our ties are being successfully implemented by the relevant state bodies.

It was further remarked that the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the Republic of Belarus in 2018 and the state visit of President Alexander Lukashenko to Azerbaijan last month as well as the documents inked during those visits had given a special boost to our relations. Azerbaijan and Belarus have signed about 150 documents covering political, economic, social, humanitarian, scientific, technical and regional co-operation to date; those documents have formed a solid legal foundation for the progress of the bilateral connexions.

Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko voiced his satisfaction with the elevated level of our interparliamentary relations and said they were in line with the spirit of interstate relations, whereas the visit of the Speaker of the Milli Majlis was going to make a material input in the further expansion of ties in the parliamentary perspective.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova spoke about the meetings held during her visit. She mentioned the exchange of views on many aspects of the bilateral co-operation, amongst them useful discussions on deepening the relations in the legislation field further. Joint activities in that field and the intensification of the co-operation between the parliamentary committees are expedient to ensure even greater contribution to the relations between our countries.

As she briefed the Belarusian PM on Azerbaijan's achievements during the independence period, the Speaker of Milli Majlis said that Azerbaijan had taken the path of development after the National Leader Heydar Aliyev had come to power in our country at the insistence of the people. Fundamentals of the country’s economic and social development were formulated. The oil strategy implemented under the guidance of the Great Leader opened great opportunities for our country. At present, Azerbaijan has achieved great successes in all areas under the successful leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko also said that Azerbaijan had covered a remarkable path of development since gaining independence.

The conversation continued with Speaker Sahiba Gafarova telling PM Golovchenko about the rehabilitation and construction works going on in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions. The ‘smart city’ and ‘smart village’ concepts are used in the process and renewable energy sources are utilised. The agreement on the participation of Belarusian companies in the reconstruction works was highly praised during the conversation, too.

It was then emphasised that the collaboration of Azerbaijan and Belarus in the economic area and in trade was advancing dynamically and there are good opportunities to achieve even greater results in agriculture, processing industry and several other spheres.