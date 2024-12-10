Baku hosts int'l conference on main obstacle to peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) is hosting an international conference titled "The Main Obstacle to the Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Trend reports.

The liberation of Azerbaijani lands, which were under Armenian occupation in both 2020 and 2023, and the full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over all its territories have created opportunities for peace between the two countries. However, Armenia's position on respecting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty remains unclear.

Territorial claims against Azerbaijan still exist in Armenia's Constitution, which is the supreme law of the Republic of Armenia, as well as in other legislative acts.

The Declaration of Independence, adopted by Armenia on August 23, 1990, refers to an act by the Supreme Council of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic from December 1, 1989,which considered Karabakh as an integral part of Armenia. This assertion was later reflected in the preamble of the Constitution, adopted on July 5, 1995, and remained during amendments made on November 27, 2005, and December 6, 2015.

