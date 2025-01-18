Azerbaijan expects implementation of Gaza ceasefire, hostage agreement - FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan looks forward to the implementation of the agreement on ceasefire and hostages in Gaza, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan today, Trend reports.

“We hope that the parties will adhere to this agreement. The Azerbaijani state stands for a solution to this conflict based on the two-state principle.

Issues of regional security were discussed. We assume that the agreement on a ceasefire and hostages in Gaza will prevent further expansion of the conflict. Azerbaijan will continue to continue diplomatic efforts towards the two-state principle," he added.

To note, the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will take effect on January 19 and will last for 42 days. The release of hostages will be the first stage of implementing the agreement. It's expected that Hamas will release 33 hostages in the first stage.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan welcomed the ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in Gaza.

"Azerbaijan, in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, supports the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state principle and will continue to work with the international community to achieve this goal," the ministry emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel