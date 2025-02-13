President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of "Tax Service – 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation" forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the forum themed "Tax Service – 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation".

Trend presents the address:

"Dear Forum participants,

I extend my greetings to the participants of the Forum on “Tax Service – 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation” and congratulate the employees of the State Tax Service on their professional holiday.

The year 2025 was declared the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in the Republic of Azerbaijan. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution and the 5th anniversary of our victory in the Patriotic War. The provisions of the country’s supreme law reflect the foundations of our state’s independence and the will of our people, paving the way for our country’s steady progress as a democratic and law-governed state.

One of key provisions outlined in our Constitution regarding the fundamental duties of citizens is found in Article 73: “Every person shall have the duty to pay taxes and other state duties in a timely manner and in the full amount as prescribed by law.” This constitutional provision on taxes ensures the financial stability and sustainable development of our state, forming a solid foundation for our country’s legal and economic progress.

Azerbaijan has a dynamic economy with great development potential. We are implementing large-scale infrastructure projects, carrying out reforms to enhance competitiveness in various sectors, and working towards building a sustainable and innovative economy while attracting foreign investment and taking important steps to strengthen domestic production. Our achievements not only accelerate sustainable economic growth but also contribute to social welfare. Our path is based on sustainable development and transparent governance.

At present, our main objective is to further diversify our economy and improve our model of sustainable development. The “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” form the foundation of our development strategy in the coming years. Our key priorities include building a continuously strengthening competitive economy, an inclusive society based on social justice, transforming our country into a hub of modern innovation driven by competitive human capital, and establishing a 'green growth' nation, as well as resettling liberated territories. These national priorities, when implemented in an interconnected manner, will yield high-impact results.

The foundation for achieving these goals lies in the economic strength, revenue, and fiscal sustainability of the state. An efficient tax system can contribute to establishing strong financial capabilities. The steady increase in our financial resources and the fiscal sustainability of our budget revenues depend on the implementation of an effective and proactive tax policy. The reforms in the tax system, the introduction of new approaches and mechanisms in tax administration, and the promotion of transparency in the economy have elevated our tax system to a new qualitative level. Today, tax policy serves both as an active economic regulation tool and a stimulus instrument, with tax authorities ensuring a significant portion of fiscal revenues.

The full restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty has laid a solid foundation for the economic development of the liberated territories. The steps we have taken to restore infrastructure, establish new industrial and agricultural sectors, and reintegrate these regions into the national economy will drive significant progress. Economic diversification and ensuring social well-being for the local population will accelerate the development of these areas, with the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions making substantial contributions to our country’s overall economic potential.

Tax policy and tax incentive mechanisms also play a vital role in this process. Long-term tax and customs exemptions have been introduced for entrepreneurs operating in the liberated territories. The full restoration of our territorial integrity has also increased foreign investors’ interest in our country. Azerbaijan has long maintained a favorable investment climate, ranking among leading nations in per capita investment levels. However, to ensure economic resilience in the region and further expand investment opportunities, we must create an even more attractive business and tax environment. Strong support should be provided to entrepreneurs, and artificial barriers should be eliminated. The primary task of state regulatory bodies should be to facilitate business expansion and to establish a robust layer of medium and large-scale taxpayers. We are building a strong state, and its citizens should take pride in paying taxes.

The tax system plays an exceptional role in the country’s development, and tax professionals perform a vital function in implementing the state’s economic policy. They are not only responsible for providing budget revenues but also for implementing the important mission of maintaining economic stability and social justice. Your work is instrumental in forming the state budget and facilitating economic and social projects. Effective cooperation with taxpayers and ensuring timely and accurate tax payments strengthen not only the economy but also public trust in the state.

Azerbaijan faces many important tasks and goals. Your dedication to your work and your loyalty to the homeland are invaluable assets to us. I am confident that you will continue to fulfil this honourable duty at a high level and contribute to the further strengthening of our country.

I extend my best wishes for good health and success in professional activities to the entire staff of the State Tax Service. Once again, I congratulate you and wish you success in every step you take for the development and prosperity of our country!"