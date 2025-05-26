UN deputy secretary-general calls discrimination against muslims institutional

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Muslims around the world face institutional discrimination and socio-economic restrictions, said Miguel Ángel Moratinos, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), and the organization's Special Envoy for Combating Islamophobia, Trend reports.

In a video address to the international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Moratinos highlighted the growing challenges faced by Muslim communities worldwide and emphasized the urgent need for collective action.

“Muslims face institutional discrimination and socio-economic limitations. These biases are reflected in stigmatization and unwarranted racial profiling, often fueled by distorted media portrayals and the rhetoric and policies of certain political leaders,” Moratinos stated.

He emphasized that everyone around the world should be able to practice their faith peacefully and without fear.

“Religious communities are being targeted globally. All places of worship must be sanctuaries — not arenas of violence and bloodshed,” he said.

Moratinos added that all forms of hatred and discrimination must be confronted.

“When hatred is permitted against one religious group, it opens the door for hatred against others. This fosters fear, mistrust, and ultimately fractures the fabric of society,” he concluded.

