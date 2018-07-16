Young teacher of UNEC conducting research at US university (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Turan Suleymaov, the teacher of the ‘International Economics” (English speaking) chair at the UNEC is conducting the research at the University of Southern New Hampshire in the US.

Suleymanov, who conducted the research at the Business School of the University at the invitation of the Southern New Hampshire University, within the framework of the visit made the speech, as the guest speaker on the subject “Leadership and Organizational Behavior” that was taught on the MBA program.

In his report, he explained the theories of labor behavior and job satisfaction and pointed out the cases on the topic and clarified the essence of important factors.

The young teacher of UNEC is continuing his research in the US in the direction of branding of the higher education institutions.

