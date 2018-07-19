More and more foreigners visit Azerbaijan - state migration service

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The number of foreigners arriving in Azerbaijan increased by more than 10 percent, Head of Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said July 19.

He was speaking at an event dedicated to the results of the Service’s activities in the first half of this year.

He noted that in the first six months of this year, 827,352 foreigners and stateless persons arrived in Azerbaijan.

“This shows a 10 percent increase in the number of foreigners in the country,” Huseynov said. “This figure was 747,107 people in the same period last year.”

He added that in the first half of this year, 347,767 foreigners and stateless persons were registered at the place of their stay.

“This also means a 10 percent increase compared to last year,” Huseynov said.

He noted that during the reporting period, a 25-percent increase was observed in the number of foreigners and stateless persons who received a permit for permanent residence in Azerbaijan.

