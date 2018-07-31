International "Sea Cup-2018” competition starts in Baku

31 July 2018 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A press conference with the participation of the heads of delegations of the participating countries, members of the panel of judges, local and foreign journalists was held today at the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Navy in connection with the start of the international "Sea Cup-2018" competition, which will be held in Baku.

It was noted at the press conference that 28 contests will be arranged in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Russia from July 28 to August 11 in the framework of the competition.

Azerbaijani soldiers will participate in five contests. Along with the contest in Baku, they will take part in the contests of "Tank biathlon" and "Field cuisine" in Russia, "Masters of artillery fire" in Kazakhstan and "Sniper line" in Belarus.

Azerbaijani servicemen will also represent the country as observers at the "Depth" contest, which will be held in Iran, and "Experts of military intelligence" in Russia.

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United States will participate in the competition as observers.

