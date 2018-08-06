Azerbaijani gymnasts at world championship in Glasgow

6 August 2018 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

The world championship in women's gymnastics among juniors and adults began at SSE Hydro in Glasgow Aug. 2, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said in a message Aug. 6.

Representatives of Azerbaijan alongside with 137 gymnasts from 35 countries take part in the championship.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Marina Nekrasova and Maria Smirnova could not fully carry out the programs with all apparatuses in connection with injuries received during the performance.

Another representative of Azerbaijan, Yulia Inshina, performed on all four apparatuses and showing the best result in the vault exercises, took the 21st place (12.816 points).

Azerbaijan was also represented in the junior programs. The representative of Azerbaijan Samira Gahramanova confidently performed the program on apparatuses and took 62nd place in the
multi-event competition.

Competitions among men will be held on August 9-12. Azerbaijan will be represented in the adults category by Murad Agarzayev, Dariy Morozov, Ivan Tikhonov, Nikita Simonov, while Ramin Damirov, Javid Babayev, Samad Mammadli, Agamurad Gahramanov and Rustam Ahmed will represent the country among the juniors.

