Azerbaijan creating State Fund for Labor Protection

14 August 2018 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

The State Fund for Labor Protection will be established under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, the ministry said in a message Aug. 14.

A draft provision of the fund has been prepared and it has already been submitted to the relevant structures for consideration.

The state fund will provide material and technical support for labor protection measures implemented in accordance with a unified state policy, ensure coordination of activity, support the implementation of preventive measures, preparation of norms, standards and rules for labor protection, train specialists, organize education on labor protection, promote compulsory insurance of workers against occupational diseases and accidents at work.

