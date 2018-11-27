Silk Way Airlines expands fleet with another Boeing 747 freighter

27 November 2018 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan's national cargo carrier Silk Way has taken delivery of another Boeing 747-400 freighter.

This is the 10th Boeing-747 aircraft, which will be operated by the Airline.

With the additional aircraft the Airline will further grow its schedule network.

Over the past 10 years, Heydar Aliyev International Airport has become a major air cargo logistic center. Today, Azerbaijan's civil aviation has announced itself as the official air carrier of the Great Silk Road project connecting East and West.

Purchasing of new wide-body long-haul Boeing 747-8F aircraft, well-established in the freight market, is an important part of the implementation of this strategy.

