Azerbaijan's Air Force helicopter units hold flight-tactical training (PHOTO/VIDEO)

8 April 2019 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

A flight-tactical training was conducted for helicopter units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The training was conducted according to the combat training plan approved by the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Aviation assets fulfilled the tasks of providing air support to the combined-arms units and subunits in various combat operations.

During the practical part of the training, helicopters that departed from the base airfield have destroyed the imaginary enemy's ground targets on the training ground with live-firing.

The tasks assigned during the training were successfully carried out by helicopter crews.

The results of live-firing were highly appreciated.

