UEG President announces opening of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 24, Trend reports.

The opening of the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku was announced by the President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gayibov, who was speaking at the event.

"Ladies and gentlemen, dear guests, I welcome you on behalf of the European Gymnastics Union. The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships are held in Azerbaijan for the first time, and as you can see, the competitions are organized at a high level. For this, I want to express my gratitude to the President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva, to all members of the organizing committee, volunteers, and you fans," Farid Gayibov said at the opening of the Championships.

According to the qualification results, the Azerbaijani team has reached the finals of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the aerobic dance among juniors.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance will be held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

