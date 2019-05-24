Finalists of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in women's individual program named in Baku

24 May 2019 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The finalists of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in women's individual program among juniors have been determined at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The gymnasts qualifying for the finals include Russian athletes Daria Tikhonova (20.750 points) and Anastasia Dmitrieva (20.700 points), Hungary’s Dora Akoshegyi (20.350 points), Italy’s Sara Cutini (20.150 points), Ukraine’s Anastasiia Kurashvili (20.100 points), Bulgaria’s Borislava Ivanova (20.050 points), Hungary’s Ilona Gorgenyi (20.050 points) and Portugal’s Ana Rita Gomes (20.000 points).

The competitions are underway on the first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance are being held on May 24 as part on the first day of the European Championships. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

According to the qualification results, the Azerbaijani team has reached the finals of the in the aerobic dance among juniors.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Finalists among trios within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships named in Baku
Society 17:59
Stunning opening ceremony of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 17:56
Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Speaker: Armenia opposes Turkey’s membership in OSCE Minsk Group
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:44
UEG President announces opening of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku
Society 17:33
Russia's Armenian gymnasts talk beautiful Baku and favorable weather
Society 17:20
Azerbaijani company decides on export launch of sandwich panels
Economy 16:51
Latest
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for purchase of Hilliard filter elements
Tenders 18:00
Finalists among trios within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships named in Baku
Society 17:59
Stunning opening ceremony of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 17:56
Azerbaijani manufacturer of industrial goods significantly increases sales
Economy 17:45
Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Speaker: Armenia opposes Turkey’s membership in OSCE Minsk Group
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:44
UEG President announces opening of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku
Society 17:33
Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts to be provided with information on commercial, tax secrets
Business 17:30
Turkish serviceman killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 17:25
Russia's Armenian gymnasts talk beautiful Baku and favorable weather
Society 17:20