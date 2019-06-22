Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva watches opening ceremony of 2nd European Games in Minsk

22 June 2019 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

An opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games has been held in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Presidential press service.

The ceremony at the Dynamo Stadium was watched by heads of state and government of a number of countries, including Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, and vice-president of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade.

The 2019 European Games are held in Minsk, Belarus, on June 21-30, bringing together over 4,000 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

Azerbaijan is represented in Minsk 2019 by 82 athletes.

The first European Games were held on June 12-28, 2015, in Baku. They were attended by 5,730 athletes from 50 countries.

