Most visited websites of Azerbaijani government agencies made public

The Computer Incident Response Team (CERT) at the State Agency for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan's State Security Service has published the rating of state websites by the number of visits in 2019, Trend reports.

The rating was headed by the website of the country's State Examination Center.

total visits

unique visits

1

tqdk.gov.az

1

tqdk.gov.az

2

edu.gov.az

2

dim.gov.az

3

dim.gov.az

3

edu.gov.az

4

taxes.gov.az

4

mia.gov.az

5

mia.gov.az

5

mod.gov.az

6

migration.gov.az

6

azal.az

7

mod.gov.az

7

mfa.gov.az

8

mfa.gov.az

8

customs.gov.az

9

mct.gov.az

9

idmantv.az

10

fhn.gov.az

10

taxes.gov.az
The following table shows the Top-5 most visited websites of local executive authorities in 2019.

total visits

unique visits

1

binegedi-ih.gov.az

1

binegedi-ih.gov.az

2

sabunchu-ih.gov.az

2

qazax-ih.gov.az

3

qazax-ih.gov.az

3

qebele-ih.gov.az

4

nasimi-ih.gov.az

4

sabunchi-ih.gov.az

5

baku-ih.gov.az

5

lachin-ih.gov.az

Most of the visits were from Azerbaijan, the US, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.

