Chairmanship of Scientific Council of International Turkic Academy passes to Azerbaijan

30 January 2020 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The chairmanship of the Scientific Council of the International Turkic Academy has passed to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark in Baku at the third meeting of the Scientific Council of the International Turkic Academy, Trend reports on Jan. 30.

The minister stressed that the third meeting of the Scientific Council of the International Turkic Academy is being held in Baku within the cooperation platform of the Turkic-speaking states.

"In accordance with the Academy’s charter, the chairmanship of the Scientific Council is entrusted to one country every year,” Bayramov added. “The Council was headed by Kyrgyzstan in 2019."

