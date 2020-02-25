Azercell to present subsribers first Novruz gift!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Proposing different solutions in telco market to its customers, “Azercell Telecom” LLC offers special discounts to its Prepaid subscribers on the eve of the upcoming Novruz holiday.

According to the Novruz tradition, people celebrate the awakening of the four elements of nature: Water, Fire, Wind, and Soil every Tuesday. Azercell

is pleased to annonce a new campaign at the eve of Novruz holiday. On Tuesdays, starting from February 25, Azercell subscribers may take advantage from the special discount campaigns for tariff and internet packs.

Thus, Azercell offers 20% discount for all Prepaid customers when connecting to the “Sərbəst 15” tariff on February 25.

Azercell wishes you happiness on holidays and throughout the year!

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.