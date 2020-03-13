Azerbaijan to purchase protective equipment from WHO (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.13

Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan will purchase individual protective devices for the healthcare workers, who treat patients, and laboratory workers from the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the report of WHO mission who visited Azerbaijan on March 9-13, Trend reports on March 13.

WHO experts noted that Azerbaijan is one of 17 countries purchasing equipment for laboratory tests from WHO.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The first batch of the testing equipment was brought to Azerbaijan in February, and the second batch is under way.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus.

On March 12, the Operational Headquarters on COVID-19 in Azerbaijan issued a statement which said a 51-year old coronavirus-infected woman, has died in Azerbaijan after returning from Iran, where she underwent medical treatment.

Azerbaijan's official structures have set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

As a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan's government provided voluntary financial assistance worth $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP). On March 7 World Health Organization officially thanked Azerbaijan for its financial contribution to the global COVID-19 response.