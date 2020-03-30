UNICEF: One of best decisions amid threat of coronavirus is to stay at home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

One of the best decisions that can currently be made in the face of the threat of coronavirus is to stay at home, demonstrate a responsible attitude and keep a social distance, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's country office of the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on March 30.

According to UNICEF, for children, refusing to walk and to communicate with peers can be especially difficult, so planning their leisure time will be useful from the point of view of their development even in these conditions.

“Create a daily program for them and follow it, prepare ideas for games. Be creative parents, and don’t forget that staying at home and working together will strengthen your connection with your child,” a source in the UNICEF said.