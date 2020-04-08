105 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 17:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 105 more cases of coronavirus, said spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov during a press briefing held on April 8, Trend reports.

Unfortunately, the situation in connection with the coronavirus in Azerbaijan cannot be referred to as to positive.

“The number of infected people demonstrates growing trend. To date, the country has created a reserve of about 5 million medical masks. Every day, around 450,000 masks are sold via pharmacies in the country,” Mammadov said.