AZAL discloses number of Azerbaijani citizens returned to Baku via two charter flights from Istanbul (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7
Trend:
Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), the national air carrier of Azerbaijan, performed two charter flights from Istanbul bringing 212 Azerbaijani citizens back to Baku on May 7, Trend reports referring to AZAL.
”Earlier this week, AZAL performed a charter flight from Moscow to Baku with 169 of our compatriots on board,” the message said. “All passengers are in quarantine zones on a mandatory basis.”
AZAL carries out charter flights to return the Azerbaiani citizens to the country in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
