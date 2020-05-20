Azerbaijani State Migration Service talks rendering e-services to migrants

Society 20 May 2020 15:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani State Migration Service talks rendering e-services to migrants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Migration Service rendered only e-services to migrants during the period of the quarantine regime, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said during an online briefing in Baku, Trend reports on May 20.

The head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service reminded that comprehensive measures are being taken in Azerbaijan against the pandemic.

“The pandemic has also affected the sphere of migration,” head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service added. “The movement of people is limited in connection with self-isolation. The State Migration Service also thoroughly worked during this period.”

“Some migrants in the country are people with an appropriate residence permit who live here for a long time, the rest are those who do not have a visa, or who obtained a visa and arrived in the country,” Huseynov said.

“The State Migration Service rendered several e-services, the documents were sent by e-mail during the period of quarantine regime to protect the health and safety of foreigners and stateless people and for their convenience,” Huseynov added.

