Operational Headquarters: Going outside may be banned in some Azerbaijani cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The number of coronavirus infected patients is growing by at least 200 people in Azerbaijan every day, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 3.

“The Operational Headquarters has already applied for introducing a ban on the going outside in the orange zones,” the chairman added.

"Our proposal is related to Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, and Lankaran cities and Absheron district,” Bayramli added. “The restrictions may be imposed on the going outside on weekends and holidays during the next 2-3 months. This proposal is based on the international practice."