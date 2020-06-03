TABIB: If people abide by quarantine regime rules, restrictions not to be further introduced in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

It is possible that if people abide by the rules of the quarantine regime, the restrictions will not be further introduced in Azerbaijan during the following weekends, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 3.

“Despite the possible mitigations were previously discussed, this is impossible in the current conditions,” the chairman said. "We really want citizens to follow the instructions for everybody to return to normal life soon."