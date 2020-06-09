Operational Headquarters clarifies issue on resumption of entry, exit from Azerbaijani districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

urrently, the issue of the resumption of entry to and exit from the Azerbaijani districts is not being discussed, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku during a briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on June 9.

"The flights to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be resumed from June 15,” the spokesman said. “So far, these flights will be operated twice a week. The number of flights may be increased at the next stage."