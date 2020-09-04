Azerbaijan eases internal travel restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan is once again taking the measures to mitigate the quarantine regime, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Following the sanitary and epidemiological situation, a decision was made on additional mitigating measures in the following directions from 00:00 (GMT+4) September 8, 2020:

Following the decision, the restrictions on entry and exit from Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region (except for intercity and inter-regional passenger transportation) will be lifted.