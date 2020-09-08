BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Statement of H.E. Prof. Ekmelledin Ihsanoglu on the occasion of 8th Anniversary of Nizami Genjavi International Center:

Nizami Genjavi the great Azeri Poet who was born in Ganja and spend his life in South Caucasus in the second half of twelve century, calling his descendants and humanity at large from more than eight hundred years back in a comprehensive manner and truly universal spirit:

As the pen began its first movement It produced first word and speech.

When they raised the curtain of non-existence, The first manifestation was word and speech.

Until the word gave voice to the heart,

The soul did not submit its free body to clay

(from “The Treasure of the House of Mysteries”)

Today, I am glad to observe that Nizami Genjavi International Center, in 8 years, being successfully inspired by the universal message of the great Azeri intellectual and poet, has managed to translate this great ideas into national programs and projects and has dedicated their work to build a dialogue and understanding between cultures and peoples for building functional and inclusive societies.

With thematic international conferences, symposia and seminars at various locations from all over the world, Nizami Genjavi Center promote Learning, Tolerance, Dialogue and Understanding in a world that in many ways today is truly without barriers.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center through eight years has proved to be one of the most successful international platforms for building consensus and mutual understanding in dealing with global issues and dire situations facing our world.

I would like to conclude my words by quoting some aphorisms by the founder of modern Azerbaijan, great leader Heydar ALİYEV whom I had the pleasure and honor of working and cooperating with him:

“Every human being should find his place in life, but his right place, the place worthy of him” “Morals have always united people, as morals are more superior than the other basics”

“Everyone needs to be able to respect others' ideas and benefit from them.”