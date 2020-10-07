Staff of ASG contributes to Azerbaijan Armed Forces Assistance Fund from their salaries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7
Trend:
Staff of Aviation Services Group (ASG), with a sense of pride, demonstrating solidarity with the National Army, which is successfully conducting operations to restore the territorial integrity of our country, contributed to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Assistance Fund from their salaries.
It should be noted that earlier the Aviation Services Group (ASG) donated funds amounted to 500,000 manat to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Assistance Fund in order to support the Azerbaijani army.
