Azercell expands LTE network coverage up to 85% (PHOTO)

Society 8 December 2020 12:25 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

Excelled in the quality and fast mobile internet services, “Azercell Telecom” has been successfully implementing its project to improve the LTE network in our country since early 2019. During this period, Azercell expanded the network coverage significantly, providing quality services not only in the capital city but also in the regions. This statement is backed by the figures, as well.

In the period from January 1, 2019, to November 1 this year, Azercell's LTE network coverage in Azerbaijan soared from 35.9% to 85%. Notably, the number of LTE base stations also increased rapidly over the period. Thus, the total number of Radio Base Stations operating on this technology rose from 828 to 2,616. 721 such stations were commissioned within 10 months of this year.

The geographical coverage of Azercell's LTE network expanded from 33.3% to 69.5% as of October 1, 2020. The LTE network was further expanded across the country, mostly thanks to the works in the regions, including the areas liberated from occupation by our victorious Army. “Azercell Telecom” LLC is the first company to start the installation of the first mobile infrastructure in the liberated territories, as well as 4G LTE mobile stations in Shusha, the crown of Karabakh.

Azercell has already proved its superiority to other mobile operators in the country in terms of indicators, such as LTE data transfer speed, information download time, and higher quality video transmission in the regions. It was confirmed by the results of an independent benchmarking test conducted by the European company Systemics in Azerbaijan last year. A benchmarking review conducted by Ericcson, a world-class telecommunications company, also affirmed that Azercell is one of the "Best in class" mobile operators in terms of LTE network speed.

Work is underway to improve the quality of the LTE network in Baku, as well. In particular, improvement works are being carried out in the tunnels in the Baku metro to make high-speed mobile Internet available. At the same time, the expansion of the LTE network continues at full speed. It should be noted that work has already been completed at 8 metro stations. Besides, LTE-Carrier Connection system has been activated in metro stations, which will provide passengers with high-speed Internet access as soon as the metro re-opens.

The improvement of LTE network is aimed to meet the daily communication needs of subscribers in a faster and better way. Due to the great progress in the LTE service provided by Azercell, the number of 4G users is growing significantly.

Currently, the company is taking the necessary technical measures to ensure and increase the high quality of Internet traffic throughout the country. Azercell is ready to cover the entire territory of Azerbaijan with a modern mobile network, to provide its subscribers with uninterrupted communication and innovative services.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 89.3%; and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator received the title of "The Telecommunication Company of the Year" among hundreds of organizations in the prestigious STEVIE 2020 competition. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.

