Health condition of editor-in-chief of Azerbaijani Trend News Agency stabilizes
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The health condition of Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijani Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu, infected with coronavirus, has stabilized, Hafizoglu's family told Trend on Jan. 5.
Hafizoglu was transferred from the resuscitation department to the intensive care unit.
The editor-in-chief’s health condition continues to improve, pressure, body temperature, respiratory system are normal.
Hafizoglu was hospitalized in severe condition and placed in the intensive care unit of the New Clinic in Baku in late Dec. 2020.
