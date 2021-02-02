Azerbaijan confirms 332 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 159 new COVID-19 cases, 332 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 2 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 230,455 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 223,807 of them have recovered, and 3,141 people have died. Currently, 3,507 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,713 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,419,747 tests have been conducted so far.