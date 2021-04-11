Heads of Trend, Kabar news agencies talk implementation of joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

Today, April 11, Director General of the Azerbaijani Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov and Kubanichbek Tabaldiyev, Director General of Kyrgyz National News Agency Kabar agreed to expand cooperation and implement joint projects, Trend reports.

During the meeting held in Baku the parties discussed the prospects for strengthening relations between the two agencies, cooperation in the information sphere and possible joint programs. The heads of of Kabar and Trend agreed to work out plans for expanding cooperation.

Kabar is the only state information, analytical institution and coordinator of domestic and international information policy of the Kyrgyz Republic. The agency disseminates official information provided by state authorities, civil society structures, business associations and other data, primarily covering the Kyrgyz Republic and beyond.

Founded in 1995 as a private media outlet in Azerbaijan, Trend News Agency is a news provider from the South Caucasus, Caspian region and the Central Asia.

Analytical reports and feature articles produced by the agency highlight major political, economic, energy developments and financial articles from the countries of coverage.

Trend News Agency operates five news services, including Azerbaijan, English, Russian, Turkish, and Persian. The services produce news from the countries and regions by placing more focus on ongoing events in languages appropriate to the specific audiences.