Azerbaijani gymnasts take part in World Cup in Uzbekistan's Tashkent
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18
Djani Babayeva - Trend:
The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on April 16-18, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
Azerbaijan was represented by members of the national team - gymnasts Arzu Jalilova and Narmina Samedova. According to the results of the all-around, Narmina Samedova took 33rd place, and Arzu Jalilova - 37th place.
In exercises with individual objects, Samedova showed the best result in the program with a hoop (24th place), and Jalilova - in a composition with clubs (18th place).
