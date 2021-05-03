Azerbaijani athletes win medals at int'l rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Poland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The İrinaCup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament was held in Warsaw (Poland) from April 30 to May 2, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

At the competition, Azerbaijan was represented by Kamilla Seyidzade, Alina Mammadova, Maryam Aliyeva, Govhar Ibrahimova, Aydan Rahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova.

Following the tournament, representatives of Azerbaijan won one silver and two bronze medals.

Kamilla Seyidzade, competing among juniors, won a silver medal in the final of the ribbon exercise.

Govhar Ibrahimova, who competed among gymnasts born in 2009, won bronze in the all-around. Shams Aghahuseynova became the third in the all-around among athletes born in 2010.

Maryam Aliyeva took the fourth position in the all-around among the young graces born in 2009. Aydan Rahimova, who competed in the same age category, took seventh place in the all-around.

Alina Mammadova, who performed among juniors, became poles in two finals - in the program with the ball and with the clubs.