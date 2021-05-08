Azerbaijani team reaches finals in group exercises as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani team reached the finals in group exercises as part of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku scoring 38.850 points, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Thus, the Azerbaijani team demonstrated the program with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

The finalists of the World Cup in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs were named at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 8.

Bulgaria (42.600 points), Italy (40.550 points), Belarus (39.150 points), Azerbaijan (38.850 points), Ukraine (36.900 points), Brazil (36.550 points), Turkey (36.450) and Israel (35.550 points) reached the finals.

The Bulgarian national team ranked first among the group teams (88.150 points), the Italian team ranked second (84.250 points), the national team of Belarus ranked third (81.900 points) in the all-around competitions (two programs: five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs).

The Azerbaijani team ranked fourth in the all-around competitions (81.850 points).

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 8.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.