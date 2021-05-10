Azerbaijan purchasing new equipment to speed up mine clearance on liberated lands (VIDEO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:

In order to speed up mine clearance in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, new machinery and equipment are being purchased, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Suleymanov told Trend’s Karabakh bureau.

“Work is underway in this direction, innovations are expected,” Suleymanov said.

“The delivery of new machinery and equipment has already begun. More information will be provided in the coming days,” he added.