Azerbaijan confirms 326 more COVID-19 cases, 1,262 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 326 new COVID-19 cases, 1,262 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died, Trend reports on May 14 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 328,994 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 312,460 of them have recovered, and 4,754 people have died. Currently, 11,780 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,494 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,368,394 tests have been conducted so far.