Famous Azerbaijani painter Tahir Salahov passed away
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
Trend:
People's Painter of Azerbaijan and the USSR, Vice President of the Russian Academy of Arts Tahir Salahov deceased in Germany at the age of 92, his daughter Aidan Salahova told TASS, Trend reports.
"The USSR People's Painter Tahir Salahov passed away in a German clinic," she said.
On COVID-19 vaccines, India says it's engaged with entities in US for procurement, subsequent manufacturing
Latest
PwC Azerbaijan presented the outcomes of the Healthcare Market Research report undertaken by UK Embassy in Azerbaijan
On COVID-19 vaccines, India says it's engaged with entities in US for procurement, subsequent manufacturing
For the first time in Azerbaijan, the “FLEXcellence” program for large staff’s remote work launched (PHOTO)
Today is probably last chance for Armenia to achieve their dream of really independent country – President Aliyev