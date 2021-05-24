Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest

Society 24 May 2021 09:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva Trend:

An international artistic gymnastics tournament was held in Budapest (Hungary) on May 22-23, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

At the competition, Azerbaijan was represented by members of the men's artistic gymnastics team - Mansum Safarov, Anar Hasanov, Aydin Alizade, Ramin Damirov and Rasul Ahmadzade. Azerbaijani gymnasts won 10 medals.

Six of them were won by Aydin Alizade. This is the silver medal in the all-around, the first place in the final competitions in the exercises on the rings, the second place in the vault program, floor exercises and exercises on the bar, as well as the third place in the parallel bars program.

Rasul Ahmadzade won a bronze medal in the all-around, floor exercise, and a silver medal for the exercise on a gymnastic horse.

Ramin Damirov took second place in the exercise on the rings.

Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest
Israel's ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for supporting at Eurovision-2021 (PHOTO)
Israel's ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for supporting at Eurovision-2021 (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win 11 medals at international online tournament
Azerbaijani gymnasts win 11 medals at international online tournament
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iranian investments in gas industry lead to savings in liquid fuel - NIGC Business 10:11
Iranian currency rates for May 24 Finance 09:50
Iran limits electricity supply to cryptocurrency centers Business 09:50
Water rates likely to rise 4.4% in Israel in July Israel 09:45
Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. inflation test, Bitcoin slides US 09:41
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 80 mb YTD Oil&Gas 09:35
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at int'l tournament in Budapest Society 09:31
Iran launches new water desalination plants in Bushehr Province Business 09:21
Israel's ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for supporting at Eurovision-2021 (PHOTO) Society 09:18
Iranian president talks fourth wave COVID-19 Politics 09:18
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 24 Oil&Gas 09:07
Iran sees increase in activities in Genaveh port Transport 09:07
India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 300,000 Other News 08:53
Japan opens mass vaccination sites for elderly ahead of Olympics Other News 08:36
UNIDO, Gov't of Uzbekistan consulting to explore potential project ideas Business 08:01
Brazil reports 860 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 07:47
Turkey step of int'l automobile peace rally starts in Istanbul Turkey 07:09
Argentina reports 24,801 new cases of COVID-19 Other News 06:28
DR Congo volcano eruption leaves death and trail of destruction Other News 05:44
Volume of Azerbaijani oil export to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 05:10
Israel to lift most COVID-19 restrictions in June: health minister Israel 04:45
Turkey reports 7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 5,186,487 in total Turkey 04:11
Blinken says unclear if Iran ready to return to compliance with nuclear deal US 03:29
Egypt receives raw materials to produce Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Other News 02:43
UK records another 2,235 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths Europe 01:58
Nigeria's economy grows in first quarter on oil price rise Other News 01:16
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 563,000 in past day Other News 00:38
Azerbaijani gymnasts win 11 medals at international online tournament Society 00:08
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 00:01
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at international tournament in Kiev Society 23 May 23:47
Azerbaijan now included in Abu Dhabi's 'Green List' for tourists Economy 23 May 23:40
Italian cable car crash kills at least 13, injures three Europe 23 May 23:24
Iran's Bank Refah Kargaran announces amount of issued loans Finance 23 May 23:19
Committee set up in Iran to restore activities of enterprises Business 23 May 22:45
COVID-19 death toll surpasses 6,400 in Israel Israel 23 May 22:44
Committee discloses amount of revenues from communication services accounting for Azerbaijan’s Baku ICT 23 May 22:39
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of computer equipment Tenders 23 May 22:19
Max Verstappen wins Monaco Grand Prix to take drivers' championship lead Other News 23 May 21:52
Volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran announced Business 23 May 21:19
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 23 May 21:10
COVID-19 lockdown in India's Delhi extended till month end Other News 23 May 20:51
‘Impatient’ Russians want flights to Turkey to resume as summer looms Tourism 23 May 20:42
Passports to be available to Georgians residing abroad at half price, IDs free between May 24-June 7 Georgia 23 May 20:39
Iran-IAEA agreement maybe extended for one month more Nuclear Program 23 May 20:38
Turnover of securities on Azerbaijani capital market greatly increases y-o-y Finance 23 May 20:09
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran decreases Finance 23 May 19:44
COVID-19 cases decline in Turkey, over 27M vaccines administered Turkey 23 May 19:13
Georgia to likely secure Pfizer jab in Q3 Georgia 23 May 19:06
Weekly review of main events of ICT sector in Azerbaijan ICT 23 May 19:01
Rental prices of private houses and summer cottages increase in Azerbaijan’s Baku city Business 23 May 18:54
Baku holds closing ceremony of World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics (PHOTO) Society 23 May 18:41
Israeli imports from China up 37.5 pct in first 4 months Economy 23 May 18:31
Baku holds awarding ceremony for winners in group exercises of World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition (PHOTO) Society 23 May 18:03
Russia takes first place in group exercises at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 23 May 17:49
Iran’s GTC declares volume of wheat to be purchased in Markazi Province Business 23 May 17:43
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Insurance Fund to allocate funds to buy IT and office equipment Finance 23 May 17:41
Iran’s IMIDRO unveils amount of money spent to fight coronavirus Business 23 May 17:40
Monthly sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 23 May 17:39
Number of payment terminals decreased in Uzbekistan Finance 23 May 17:39
IATA urges countries to mitigate border crossing rules in short and medium term prospects Transport 23 May 17:39
Internet to be free of charge in Iran – Minister ICT 23 May 17:37
Duo from Russia takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 23 May 17:37
Russian representative wins gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 23 May 17:37
Baku awards winners of competitions in individual program for men and among mixed pairs (PHOTO) Society 23 May 17:36
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 23 May 17:35
Russian athlete takes gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 17:29
We hope that Russia , US will continue to play big importance to our country - President Aliyev Politics 23 May 17:25
Baku holds awarding ceremony of winners in individual program for women and among trios (PHOTO) Society 23 May 17:20
Trio from Russia takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competitions in Baku Society 23 May 17:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 23 Society 23 May 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 219 more COVID-19 cases, 717 recoveries Society 23 May 16:53
China's crude oil output up 3.4 pct in April Oil&Gas 23 May 16:02
Baku holds awards ceremony of winners and prize-winners in aerobic dance program of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 15:17
Russian gymnasts grab gold in aerobic dance program at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 15:17
Uzbekistan using Russian technologies for introducing digital labeling Uzbekistan 23 May 15:10
Iran's NIDC discloses number of drilled wells Oil&Gas 23 May 15:09
Group of gymnasts from Russia ranks first at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 23 May 15:05
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put up state bonds for auction Finance 23 May 14:47
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 23 May 14:47
Finalists of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition continue performing in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 14:45
Winners and prize-winners of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition awarded in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 14:45
Russian athlete grabs gold at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 23 May 14:42
Mixed pair of gymnasts from Romania grab gold at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 23 May 14:42
Poland to purchase Turkey's combat drones in 1st NATO sale Turkey 23 May 14:42
Georgia reports 733 coronavirus cases, 1,530 recoveries, 20 deaths Georgia 23 May 14:37
Scope of destruction in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city – terrifying, Former US ambassador says Politics 23 May 14:31
Inflation rate in Iran grows Finance 23 May 14:30
Iran declares data of balance of bank loans Finance 23 May 14:29
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 23 May 14:26
Turkmenistan sees increase in volume of exports to Kazakhstan Business 23 May 14:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 23 Society 23 May 14:01
Winners of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in individual program and trios awarded in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 14:00
Trio from Russia took first place at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 23 May 14:00
Azerbaijani athlete won bronze at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 13:56
Final day of World Age Group Competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 12:35
Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna Other News 23 May 12:19
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zallar village of Kalbajar region (VIDEO) Society 23 May 11:27
Iran's Deputy Oil Minister talks about gas sector Oil&Gas 23 May 10:30
Turkey's Yapi Kredi secures $962 mln syndication loan Finance 23 May 10:11
Uzbekistan eyes purchasing equipment from Dutch manufacturer Uzbekistan 23 May 09:26
All news