Winner of FIA F-2 Practice Session wirhin F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4
By Elchin Medhiyev - Trend:
The FIA F-2 Practice Session within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has ended in Baku, Trend reports on June 4.
The pilot of the Hitech Grand Prix team, Yuri Vips, took the first place.
The FIA F-2 Practice Session started on June 4.
The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Formula 1 is being held in Baku on June 4-6.
