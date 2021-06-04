Winner of FIA F-2 Practice Session wirhin F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Elchin Medhiyev - Trend:

The FIA F-2 Practice Session within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has ended in Baku, Trend reports on June 4.

The pilot of the Hitech Grand Prix team, Yuri Vips, took the first place.

The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Formula 1 is being held in Baku on June 4-6.